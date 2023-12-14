Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick passes against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 10.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Easton Stick fills in for the injured Justin Herbert as the Chargers try to beat the AFC West rival Raiders in Las Vegas (5:15 p.m. PST, TV: Fox, Amazon Prime).

By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 

Chargers also will be without star receiver Keenan Allen against Raiders

By Jeff Miller

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 12.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Already without quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers also won’t have wide receiver Keenan Allen on Thursday night when they play at Las Vegas.

The veteran has been dealing with a heel issue and will miss a game for the first time this season.

Herbert is out for the rest of the season after having surgery Tuesday on the right index finger he fractured Sunday against Denver. Easton Stick will make his first NFL start against the Raiders.

As Chargers head to Vegas, coach Brandon Staley has no defense for team’s failure

By Jeff Miller

Chargers coach Brandon Staley watches pregame warmups.
Three years into his job, coach Brandon Staley still has not been able to put together a solid defense with the Chargers.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The reporter termed it the “Brandon Staley Plan,” the question to Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel framed in a way that suggested he had been outsmarted by the Chargers’ coach when their teams met last December.

That day the Chargers won by controlling time of possession, making Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa look overwhelmed and holding Miami to 17 points and 219 yards.

A few days before a rematch to open this season, McDaniel was reminded of Staley’s defensive masterpiece. With a chuckle, he basically dismissed the question.

When the opportunity to atone for that loss arrived, McDaniel basically dismissed Staley.

On the first play of the game, edge rusher Joey Bosa was called for offside. In retrospect, there is something supremely appropriate about the Chargers’ defense opening the season by walking backward.

Chargers-Raiders matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Jeff Miller

Breaking down how the Chargers (5-8) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) match up heading into their game Thursday at 5:15 p.m. PST in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on Fox and Amazon Prime Video.

When Chargers have the ball

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) readies to pass the football.
Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) will make his first NFL start Thursday against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

For the first time since Week 2 of the 2020 season, someone other than Justin Herbert will start at quarterback for the Chargers. Easton Stick will replace Herbert, who suffered a broken right index finger Sunday against Denver and had surgery Tuesday.

