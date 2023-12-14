Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers also will be without star receiver Keenan Allen against Raiders
Already without quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers also won’t have wide receiver Keenan Allen on Thursday night when they play at Las Vegas.
The veteran has been dealing with a heel issue and will miss a game for the first time this season.
Herbert is out for the rest of the season after having surgery Tuesday on the right index finger he fractured Sunday against Denver. Easton Stick will make his first NFL start against the Raiders.
As Chargers head to Vegas, coach Brandon Staley has no defense for team’s failure
The reporter termed it the “Brandon Staley Plan,” the question to Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel framed in a way that suggested he had been outsmarted by the Chargers’ coach when their teams met last December.
That day the Chargers won by controlling time of possession, making Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa look overwhelmed and holding Miami to 17 points and 219 yards.
A few days before a rematch to open this season, McDaniel was reminded of Staley’s defensive masterpiece. With a chuckle, he basically dismissed the question.
When the opportunity to atone for that loss arrived, McDaniel basically dismissed Staley.
On the first play of the game, edge rusher Joey Bosa was called for offside. In retrospect, there is something supremely appropriate about the Chargers’ defense opening the season by walking backward.
Chargers-Raiders matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (5-8) and Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) match up heading into their game Thursday at 5:15 p.m. PST in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on Fox and Amazon Prime Video.
When Chargers have the ball
For the first time since Week 2 of the 2020 season, someone other than Justin Herbert will start at quarterback for the Chargers. Easton Stick will replace Herbert, who suffered a broken right index finger Sunday against Denver and had surgery Tuesday.