Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time and analysis

Chargers also will be without star receiver Keenan Allen against Raiders

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 12. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Already without quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers also won’t have wide receiver Keenan Allen on Thursday night when they play at Las Vegas.

The veteran has been dealing with a heel issue and will miss a game for the first time this season.

Herbert is out for the rest of the season after having surgery Tuesday on the right index finger he fractured Sunday against Denver. Easton Stick will make his first NFL start against the Raiders.

