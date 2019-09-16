Chargers hopeful Adrian Phillips’ broken arm won’t keep him out all season

Anthony Lynn labeled his versatility “huge,” likened his presence to being “a coach on the field” and called him “the captain of that secondary.”

The Chargers lost all that Sunday when safety Adrian Phillips suffered a broken right arm.

An All-Pro player on special teams in 2018, Phillips will be placed on injured reserve and, therefore, miss at least the next eight weeks.

Lynn said he does believe Phillips will be able to return at some point this season.

Advertisement

The loss means the Chargers are missing three of their seven Pro Bowlers from last season, the others being Derwin James (foot) and Melvin Gordon (contract holdout).

They now have seven starters either out or dealing with injuries that have cost them games.

That group includes left tackle Russell Okung (blood clots), tight end Hunter Henry (knee), cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring) and kicker Michael Badgley (groin).

Only Badgley is considered close to returning.

Advertisement

“We’re going to compete every single week,” Lynn said. “That’s one thing we’re going to do. We’re going to try to get those guys healthy and maybe get them back later.”

Under league rules, only two players can return after being placed on IR. The Chargers are saving one of those spots for James. The other, presumably, would go to Phillips, depending on how he recovers from this injury.

He was hurt in the fourth quarter of the Chargers’ 13-10 loss at Detroit. Later in the same series, the Lions scored the winning touchdown on a 31-yard reception by Kenny Golladay.

Phillips started the first two games at strong safety in place of James. On Sunday, he also was charged with calling the defensive signals.

After Phillips departed, he was replaced by starting free safety Rayshawn Jenkins and Jaylen Watkins entered at free safety.

1 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers scrambles away from Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones during the third quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams beats Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin but can’t hang on to the ball in the end zone during the first quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers slides for a first down in front of Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers yells at one of his receivers following a broken play against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 31 Detroit Lions defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson waits with teammates before taking the field against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers greets the Dominican Sisters of Mary Mother of the Eucharist during pregame warmups in Detroit. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler jumps over the top for a first-quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams hauls in a long pass late in the second quarter to give the Chargers good field position for a field-goal attempt. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram writhes in pain after injuring his leg during fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler breaks out for a big gain against the Detroit Lions late in the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers teammates Melvin Ingram, left, and Joey Bosa team up to prevent Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson from getting a first down during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers kicker Ty Long misses a 41-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers players react after Ty Long misses a 41-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler walks off the field after fumbling at the goal line in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams can’t haul in a pass in front of Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers yells at officials from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson is brought down by Lions defenders during a second-half run. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers safety Adrian Phillips is helped to his feet after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams can’t come up with a catch in the end zone against the Detroit Lions. (Getty Images) 20 / 31 Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches a 31-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford, beating Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward late in the fourth quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay during the third quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 31 Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson scores on a 36-yard pass from Matthew Stafford, beating Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis to the end zone. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 24 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers kicker Ty Long converts on a 39-yard field-goal attempt late in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 25 / 31 Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson runs against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half. (Associated Press) 26 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions. (Associated Press) 27 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers rolls out to pass against the Detroit Lions. (Associated Press) 28 / 31 Philip Rivers passes during the first half against the Lions. (Getty Images) 29 / 31 Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler makes a first-quarter catch in front of Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker. (Getty Images) 30 / 31 Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson tries to make a catch in front of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Thomas Davis during the second quarter. (Getty Images) 31 / 31 Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard recovers a fumble by Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler during the third quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Lynn said that’s not necessarily how the Chargers will proceed for their game Sunday against Houston at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“We’re looking at different combinations to see what best fits our team,” he explained, before adding, “We’ll do what’s best for our defense, I can tell you that.”

Nickel cornerback Desmond King also has played safety. Undrafted rookie Roderic Teamer “absolutely” is an option, Lynn said, although Teamer has been dealing with a hamstring problem.

Advertisement

The Chargers used a second-round pick on free safety Nasir Adderley in April. Adderley, however, missed most of training camp and has played only one snap on defense so far.

“There’s a lot he doesn’t know,” Lynn said of the rookie. “Once the season gets going, it’s hard to get a player caught up.”

The injuries have mounted after the Chargers adopted a conservative approach by holding out many starters during the preseason, a tactic they employed in an attempt to keep their most important players healthy.

“Unfortunately, when you have cracked fibulas and cracked forearms, I don’t know of anything you can do to avoid that,” Lynn said. “It’s just part of the game. These are really tough injuries.”

Lynn dismissed the notion that the Chargers are in a bad place because of all the players they’re missing.

“For right now, we have enough,” he said. “I like to say all we’ve got is all we need.”

But he did admit there’s a toll that losing so many so soon can take.

“It creates a lack of depth,” Lynn said. “We can’t continue down this road. Right now, we’re pretty thin at certain positions.”

Austin Ekeler’s fumbles a concern

Among the many mistakes that cost the Chargers in their loss to the Lions, Austin Ekeler’s goal-line fumble in the third quarter particularly stood out.

Advertisement

The play marked his fourth career regular-season fumble. Ekeler also fumbled at the goal line in the preseason.

“It’s a concern because you don’t like to see patterns,” Lynn said. “But Austin’s a heck of a football player. He’s a smart young man. We have to learn from our mistakes.

“Unfortunately sometimes, that’s a process. You have to go through those growing pains when you’re a young player. But I believe he’ll learn from it and he’ll be a better running back because of it.”

Ekeler also fumbled on another notably frustrating afternoon for the Chargers, a 20-17 loss at Jacksonville in November of 2017.

Lynn said the defeat Sunday was reminiscent of that game and also the Chargers’ 23-22 home loss to Denver last season.

“For whatever reason, those types of games, they show up once a year,” he said. “I don’t like it, and it’s my job, when I see it happen, to stop it. Just didn’t get it done (Sunday).”

Penalty problems

The Chargers lost two touchdowns against Detroit on plays that were nullified by penalties, a holding call on wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and an illegal block on tackle Sam Tevi.

Immediately after the game, Lynn was asked about the legitimacy of the infractions.

“I did not get a good look at them,” he said. “The guys upstairs did. They had their own opinion about those two calls.”

On Monday, Lynn admitted both penalties occurred, but he said they didn’t necessarily deserve flags.

“I can’t argue with the official on that,” he said of the call involving Tevi. “His hands were on his back. Did it affect the play? No. But his hands were on the defender’s back.”

Of the Inman play, he said, “You hate to see it called, but you can’t argue with the official because it was there.”