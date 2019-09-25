Melvin Gordon could return to Chargers sooner rather than later

At a time when the Chargers are searching for offense, they’ve learned that two-time Pro Bowler Melvin Gordon could be returning soon.

The holdout running back has to report at some point over the next several weeks; multiple reports indicating that point could come as soon as Thursday.

The Chargers as of yet have offered no comment on the situation, though coach Anthony Lynn will address the media today during his regular Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Minus Gordon and a few other valuable offensive pieces, the Chargers have struggled to sustain consistency. They are tied for fifth in the league in total yards but tied for 21st in points scored.

Advertisement

They have been particularly bad after halftime, totaling only 16 points while opening the season 1-2. They haven’t had a second-half touchdown since Austin Ekeler scored against Indianapolis in Week 1.

Gordon, in the final season of his rookie deal, is scheduled to earn $5.6 million in 2019. He is seeking an extension that would put him closer to what the NFL’s highest-paid backs are making, something in the $13-million range annually.

By rule, he has to report no later than Nov. 29 in order to accrue credit for this season toward becoming a free agent in 2020.

Reporting that late, however, could complicate the situation and result in the Chargers arguing that Gordon shouldn’t accrue credit.



Advertisement

A less messy scenario would have Gordon reporting early enough that he could potentially spend two weeks on the exempt list roster-wise and then be active for at least six weeks.

That would ensure that he earns credit for a fifth NFL season. Under that scenario, Gordon would have to report no later than early November.

But, based on the latest information, the situation likely will resolve itself before then.

The Chargers never expected Gordon’s holdout to last this long. General manager Tom Telesco has said he anticipated finding a solution before the season began.

When that didn’t happen, the Chargers announced they had broken off negotiations with Gordon’s representatives and wouldn’t revisit extension talks until after the season.

Gordon has been accumulating fines throughout a holdout that is now nine weeks old. Teams often waive such fines as part of a new contract, though the Chargers traditionally have been known to not do so.

Along with Gordon, they also are playing without left tackle Russell Okung, who remains out indefinitely because of an issue with blood clots.

Tight end Hunter Henry has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the opener. He’s expected to miss several weeks.

Advertisement

Wide receiver Mike Williams continues to play but has been hobbled by a knee problem.

The Chargers travel this weekend to play at Miami, a team that has opened 0-3 and been outscored 133-16.