Chargers get worse, not better, as Melvin Gordon returns in loss to winless Broncos

The Chargers warned in advance of Sunday‘s game that winless Denver was good enough to be at least 2-2 this season.

Then they went out apparently intent on proving it.

The Chargers’ defense was carved up early and the offense looked listless and out of sync as the Broncos won 20-13 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The game marked the return of Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon, who was out nine weeks because of a contract dispute. He was expected to give the Chargers’ offense a boost, but instead the group too often sputtered.

Gordon finished with 31 yards on 12 carries as the Chargers (2-3) managed only 35 yards on the ground against a defense that surrendered 229 rushing yards in the second half last week against Jacksonville.

Philip Rivers struggled all day trying to get in concert with his receivers. He ended up 32 for 48 for 211 yards and was intercepted twice, once in the end zone.

Austin Ekeler, the top running back while Gordon was out, became more of a receiver Sunday. He had 15 receptions for 86 yards.

The Chargers’ lone touchdown came on a 68-yard punt return by Desmond King late in the third quarter. They closed to within 17-10 on a 45-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin midway through the fourth.

But the Chargers were unable to produce points on their next drive and then had their fate sealed when Brandon McManus made a 46-yard field goal on the first play after the two-minute warning.

The Chargers forced two Denver turnovers but failed to turn either into points.

They offered little resistance on the opening possession of the game, the Broncos traveling 75 yards on seven plays to take a 7-0 lead. Phillip Lindsay scored on a four-yard run.

1 / 12 Chargers running back Melvin Gordon tries to avoid Broncos defenders during a run in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 12 Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson, left, knocks the ball from Chargers running back Austin Ekeler just short of the goal line during the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 12 Chargers wide receiver Andre Patton catches a pass, but is pushed out of bounds by Denver Broncos defensive backs Duke Dawson (20) and Kareem Jackson (22) during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 12 Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 12 Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White intercepts a pass by Joe Flacco intended for Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman, left, during the third quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 12 Chargers defensive back Desmond King breaks free to score on a 68-yard punt return during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 12 Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay breaks through the line for a first-quarter touchdown against the Chargers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 12 Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) recovers a fumble by Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, right, in the first quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 12 Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers drops back to pass during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 12 Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throws a pass against the Broncos in the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 12 Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones harasses Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 12 Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson intercepts a pass by Philip Rivers in the end zone during the third quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The next time Denver had the ball, Joe Flacco connected with Courtland Sutton on what became a 70-yard touchdown when safety Rayshawn Jenkins missed the tackle.

The Chargers’ offense failed next after Uchenna Nwosu produced a much-needed turnover by knocking the ball from Flacco’s hand on a sack, with Jatavis Brown recovering.

Rivers led his unit into the red zone but, on third down, was called for intentional grounding. The penalty added 14 yards to McLaughlin’s field-goal attempt, the first of the undrafted rookie’s career. His 48-yard try was not close, and the Chargers’ deficit remained two touchdowns.

McManus made it 17-0 with a 40-yard field goal later in the second quarter.

The Chargers played without edge rusher Melvin Ingram, who injured his hamstring last weekend against Miami. Nwosu replaced him and finished with seven tackles and a sack.