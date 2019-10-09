Chargers place Mike Pouncey on injured reserve because of a hurt neck

The Chargers suffered another major blow Wednesday when the team announced it was placing Mike Pouncey on injured reserve.

The four-time Pro Bowl center left the Chargers’ 20-13 loss to Denver on Sunday because of a neck injury.

He was replaced by Dan Feeney, who moved from left guard with Forrest Lamp then taking Fenney’s spot.

The Chargers already have placed safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips on injured reserve. They also have been playing without starting left tackle Russell Okung, who is on the non-football illness list.

Pouncey was a Pro Bowler three times with Miami before joining the Chargers before last season.

He earned Pro Bowl honors again in 2018 and, in September, signed a one-year extension to remain with the Chargers through the 2020 season.

With Pouncey out, the team also signed veteran offensive lineman Ryan Groy, who spent the past four seasons with Buffalo.

Groy has appeared in 55 NFL games, with 17 starts. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2014.