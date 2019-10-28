Melvin Ingram makes his presence known in return for Chargers

The Chargers’ offensive line received a boost Sunday with the return of left tackle Russell Okung.

Meanwhile, on defense, Melvin Ingram was back at his edge-rushing position after missing three games because of a hamstring injury.

“It was huge getting Ingram back,” defensive tackle Damion Square said after the Chargers’ 17-16 win over the Chicago Bears. “You see the guys playing with the confidence, guys getting back into their regular positions. It really helped our defense.”

Ingram finished with three tackles, including one for loss on an afternoon when the Chargers had six stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Advertisement

He also picked up a Mitchell Trubisky fumble early in the fourth quarter to set up what became the Chargers’ game-winning touchdown.

“We’re gonna keep rushing and sooner or later we’re gonna get there,” Ingram said. “We got a couple of sacks today, but it’s not about just sacks. It’s about him feeling us, and I felt like he felt our presence today.”

Trubisky was officially sacked four times for losses totaling 27 yards. The Chargers’ pressure also helped as he turned the ball over twice, both in the fourth quarter.

Teamed with Joey Bosa, Ingram clearly affected the Bears’ struggling quarterback. Solider Field filled with boos more than once with Chicago’s offense having a difficult time of late.

Advertisement

Along with Square and Jerry Tillery on the inside, Sylvester Williams, who just joined the team as a free agent last week, brought pressure up the middle.

The Chargers played their second consecutive game without starting defensive tackles Brandon Mebane and Justin Jones.

Those losses were lessened, however, with Ingram’s return.

“It’s always great to have Mel out there,” Bosa said. “He’s always going to get some push. And if he’s not going to get to the quarterback, he’s going to get some push and he’s great at reading and making plays.”