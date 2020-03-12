Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers

Chargers employees to primarily work from home

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn speaks during a news conference at the NFL scouting combine on March 1, 2020.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn speaks during a news conference at the NFL scouting combine.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
2:20 PM
Following the lead of the NFL offices, the Chargers on Thursday announced that, with the exception of “operationally critical staff,” all employees will work from home starting Friday.

Owner Dean Spanos, in a statement released by the team, indicated the situation would remain in place until further notice.

Spanos also said the Chargers have “significantly adjusted planned travel for coaches and scouts.”

Amid concerns about the coronavirus in recent days, the team continued to operate as normally as possible while implementing the general workplace recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Beyond these precautions, we will continue our preparations for the 2020 season — including free agency and the NFL Draft — and continue to monitor what has become an increasingly fluid situation with developments unfolding in real time,” Spanos said. “The health and safety of our community, players, employees and fans are our highest priority, and we will continue to make decisions in the coming days and weeks with them in mind.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the NFL was still moving forward with plans to open free agency next week and conduct its annual draft in April.

Chargers
Jeff Miller
