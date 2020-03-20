Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers

Former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will sign with Broncos

Former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon runs against his new team, the Denver Broncos, in an AFC West game.
Former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos.
(Justin Edmonds / Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 20, 2020
12:11 PM
Melvin Gordon’s time with the Chargers officially ended Friday when the running back agreed to terms with AFC West rival Denver.

He’ll receive a two-year contract worth up to $16 million, with $13.5 million guaranteed.

Gordon joins a backfield that already has a 1,000-yard rusher and Pro Bowler in Phillip Lindsay.

A first-round draft pick in 2015, Gordon rushed for 4,240 yards and scored 47 touchdowns in five seasons. He gained a career-high 1,105 yards in 2017 and was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2018.

Gordon missed the first four games last season after an extended holdout because of a contract dispute. He was hoping to secure a long-term extension, but the sides were unable to reach agreement.

The Chargers offered Gordon a deal worth about $10 million annually before cutting off negotiations once the season began.

Before the start of free agency, the team signed Austin Ekeler to a four-year contract worth up to $24.5-million, with $15 million guaranteed. Justin Jackson is the No. 2 running back on the depth chart.

Also Friday, the Chargers lost defensive back Jaylen Watkins to Houston. He agreed to a two-year, $3-million contract.

Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
