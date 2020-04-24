Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to host live Instagram chat with fans

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was drafted No. 6 overall by the Chargers on Thursday.
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was drafted No. 6 overall by the Chargers on Thursday.
(Steve Dykes / Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
April 24, 2020
12:05 PM
Share

One of Justin Herbert’s first official acts as a Charger will be reaching out to the team’s fans.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 draft will host a live chat on Instagram (@justinherbert) beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

The Chargers selected Herbert, a former star quarterback at Oregon, with their first pick Thursday.

He is expected to start the 2020 season behind veteran Tyrod Taylor and be groomed to eventually take over as a potential long-term starter at the position.

Advertisement

Chargers
Plaschke: Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is great pick for the Chargers
Oregon v Washington
Chargers
Plaschke: Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is great pick for the Chargers
Justin Herbert is going from small town to big time in L.A. But to last, he and the Chargers are going to need to win, which is one thing he happens to be good at.
More Coverage
First-round results and pick-by-pick analysis

Chargers
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jeff Miller
Follow Us
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement