Chargers

Receiver-short Chargers cut veteran Darius Jennings

Chargers wide receiver Darius Jennings runs with the ball in practice.
The Chargers cut wide receiver Darius Jennings on Friday as it moved closer toward its 53-man roster for the upcoming season.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Sep. 4, 2020
5:12 PM
The Chargers informed wide receiver Darius Jennings of his release Friday as the team worked to get down to the 53-man roster limit.

Jennings, who was entering his NFL fourth season, signed a one-year deal with a base salary of $910,000 in March.

He has 27 receptions for 235 yards in 28 career games, those coming with Cleveland and Tennessee. Jennings was signed in part because of his ability as a kickoff returner.

A month after adding Jennings, the Chargers drafted former Virginia wide receiver Joe Reed in the fifth round. Reed has similar skills as Jennings, including an ability to return kicks.

At wide receiver, the Chargers have veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who is questionable for the start of the season because of a shoulder injury. Along with Reed, they drafted K.J. Hill out of Ohio State in the seventh round in April.

Other receivers on the roster include Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson and Jason Moore.

NFL teams have until 1 p.m. PDT Saturday to trim their rosters to 53.

