Chargers extend Keenan Allen’s contract by four years, up to $80 million

On the day NFL rosters shrank, the Chargers’ commitment to Keenan Allen expanded.

The team and its No. 1 wide receiver agreed Saturday on a four-year extension worth up to $80 million.

Allen, 28, has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons, a stretch during which he has caught 303 passes for 3,788 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He was entering the final season of a four-year, $45-million deal signed in June 2016.

The annual average of Allen’s extension ($20 million) trails only Atlanta’s Julio Jones ($22 million) among NFL wide receivers.

The Chargers announced that Allen had signed his new contract about 90 minutes before submitting their list of roster cuts to get down to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit Saturday afternoon.

The news continued a recent string of positive contract developments for the team.

The Chargers made pass rusher Joey Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in league history a month ago by signing him to a five-year, $135-million extension.

Early in training camp, they reworked the contract of defensive end Melvin Ingram to guarantee his 2020 salary of $14 million. Ingram was sitting out practice pending that deal.