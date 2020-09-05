Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers extend Keenan Allen’s contract by four years, up to $80 million

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen participates in a drill during a training session Aug. 19 in Costa Mesa.
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen participates in a drill during a training session in August at their training facility in Costa Mesa.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Sep. 5, 2020
12:36 PM
Share

On the day NFL rosters shrank, the Chargers’ commitment to Keenan Allen expanded.

The team and its No. 1 wide receiver agreed Saturday on a four-year extension worth up to $80 million.

Allen, 28, has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons, a stretch during which he has caught 303 passes for 3,788 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He was entering the final season of a four-year, $45-million deal signed in June 2016.

Advertisement

The annual average of Allen’s extension ($20 million) trails only Atlanta’s Julio Jones ($22 million) among NFL wide receivers.

The Chargers announced that Allen had signed his new contract about 90 minutes before submitting their list of roster cuts to get down to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit Saturday afternoon.

Chargers

Receiver-short Chargers cut veteran Darius Jennings

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Darius Jennings carries the ball during an NFL football camp practice.

Chargers

Receiver-short Chargers cut veteran Darius Jennings

The Chargers cut veteran receiver Darius Jennings, who also returns kicks. That means rookie Joe Reed potentially could take over that role.

The news continued a recent string of positive contract developments for the team.

Advertisement

The Chargers made pass rusher Joey Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in league history a month ago by signing him to a five-year, $135-million extension.

Early in training camp, they reworked the contract of defensive end Melvin Ingram to guarantee his 2020 salary of $14 million. Ingram was sitting out practice pending that deal.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement