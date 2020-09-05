Chargers extend Keenan Allen’s contract by four years, up to $80 million
On the day NFL rosters shrank, the Chargers’ commitment to Keenan Allen expanded.
The team and its No. 1 wide receiver agreed Saturday on a four-year extension worth up to $80 million.
Allen, 28, has made the Pro Bowl each of the last three seasons, a stretch during which he has caught 303 passes for 3,788 yards and 18 touchdowns.
He was entering the final season of a four-year, $45-million deal signed in June 2016.
The annual average of Allen’s extension ($20 million) trails only Atlanta’s Julio Jones ($22 million) among NFL wide receivers.
The Chargers announced that Allen had signed his new contract about 90 minutes before submitting their list of roster cuts to get down to the NFL-mandated 53-player limit Saturday afternoon.
The Chargers cut veteran receiver Darius Jennings, who also returns kicks. That means rookie Joe Reed potentially could take over that role.
The news continued a recent string of positive contract developments for the team.
The Chargers made pass rusher Joey Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in league history a month ago by signing him to a five-year, $135-million extension.
Early in training camp, they reworked the contract of defensive end Melvin Ingram to guarantee his 2020 salary of $14 million. Ingram was sitting out practice pending that deal.
