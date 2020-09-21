Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers defense finds success in limiting Chiefs chunk plays

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is tackled by Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph and Isaac Rochell.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is tackled by Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph (95) and defensive end Isaac Rochell on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Sep. 21, 2020
9 AM
Share

The Chargers talked all week leading up to kickoff Sunday about the importance of limiting Kansas City’s big plays.

They did an admirable job, even though the Chiefs, naturally, managed to get them once. And once was just enough in a game that would end in a 23-20 Kansas City victory in overtime.

Coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense, which is built on the idea of preventing chunk gains, yielded only one play that netted more than 22 yards. Patrick Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a 54-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Chargers

Chargers lose in OT to Chiefs, but gain confidence with top pick Justin Herbert at QB

Inglewood, CA, Sunday, September 20, 2020 - Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Charger.

Chargers

Chargers lose in OT to Chiefs, but gain confidence with top pick Justin Herbert at QB

The Chargers lost to the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in overtime, but L.A. rookie Justin Herbert performed well in his first NFL start, which was a surprise to all.
Advertisement

“That’s what you have to do against this team,” coach Anthony Lynn said afterward. “You have to limit their explosive plays and slow them down that way. I thought we did that for the most part until the second half.”

Hill got deep on the Chargers and Mahomes, rolling to his right, fired an absurdly accurate pass that Hill grabbed near the goal line before rolling into the end zone.

He fitted the football between two defenders, including cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

“That was just a great throw by Mahomes,” Harris said. “He kind of put it right in the middle where nobody could really touch the ball. That’s just who he is. He’s a great quarterback.”

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement