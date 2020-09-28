Chargers could be without Chris Harris Jr. for a while

The Chargers began their game Sunday against Carolina without seven players who were projected starters entering training camp.

They lost an eighth when cornerback Chris Harris Jr. suffered a foot injury midway through the third quarter and did not return.

On Monday, coach Anthony Lynn said Harris was undergoing further tests, tests that reportedly revealed an injury that is expected to keep Harris out at least a month.

The NFL Network reported that Harris could miss up to six weeks.

The Chargers also lost two other starters in the game, wide receiver Mike Williams leaving with a hamstring injury and right tackle Bryan Bulaga with a back problem.

Harris was signed as a free agent in the offseason after he spent nine years with Denver, where he won a Super Bowl and made four Pro Bowls.

He played every defensive snap through the Chargers’ first two games, mostly lining up as a slot corner.

After Harris was injured against the Panthers, he was replaced by Desmond King, a former All-Pro whose playing time of late has been decreasing.