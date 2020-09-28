Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Chargers

Chargers could be without Chris Harris Jr. for a while

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris writhes in pain.
Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) writhes in pain after injuring his leg while stuffing Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Sep. 28, 2020
10:16 PM
The Chargers began their game Sunday against Carolina without seven players who were projected starters entering training camp.

They lost an eighth when cornerback Chris Harris Jr. suffered a foot injury midway through the third quarter and did not return.

On Monday, coach Anthony Lynn said Harris was undergoing further tests, tests that reportedly revealed an injury that is expected to keep Harris out at least a month.

The NFL Network reported that Harris could miss up to six weeks.

The Chargers also lost two other starters in the game, wide receiver Mike Williams leaving with a hamstring injury and right tackle Bryan Bulaga with a back problem.

Harris was signed as a free agent in the offseason after he spent nine years with Denver, where he won a Super Bowl and made four Pro Bowls.

He played every defensive snap through the Chargers’ first two games, mostly lining up as a slot corner.

After Harris was injured against the Panthers, he was replaced by Desmond King, a former All-Pro whose playing time of late has been decreasing.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

