Chargers

Chargers’ Jalen Guyton is making every catch count

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, celebrates with wide receiver Jalen Guyton.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, celebrates with wide receiver Jalen Guyton, who caught a 70-yard touchdown pass Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Oct. 26, 2020
8 AM
Through six games, Jalen Guyton has only eight receptions, but he’s made them productive.

The former undrafted free agent out of North Texas has totaled 258 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns. That’s an average of 32.3 yards per catch.

Guyton hauled in a 70-yard score from Justin Herbert late in the third quarter Sunday to tie the score against Jacksonville in a game the Chargers would win 39-29.

“Obviously, we really needed that one,” Guyton said afterward. “It felt good to just be in the game, relearning how to finish out the game. Winning in the league is hard.”

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Chargers.

Guyton appeared in three games last season but made no catches. He earned a spot on the roster this season because of his speed, which Herbert also exploited for a 72-yard touchdown in Week 4 against Tampa Bay.

“I like being on the field playing ball,” Guyton said. “I love being out there working, winning football games.”

The Chargers also got a touchdown Sunday from another young receiver, Joe Reed. He returned after being inactive for two games, something he called “definitely frustrating.”

Versatile enough to also play running back, the rookie scored in the closing seconds of the first quarter on a seven-yard sweep.

“Breaking the huddle, I told myself whatever it took, I had to get in,” said Reed, a fifth-round pick out of Virginia. “Just trust the blocking in front of me.”

Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
