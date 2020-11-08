Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers activate Keenan Allen and Casey Hayward against the Raiders

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen hauls in a pass over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson.
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen hauls in a pass over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 25 in Inglewood.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

The depleted Chargers received a boost Sunday when wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Casey Hayward were activated.

Both players were questionable for the game against Las Vegas, Allen because of an illness and Hayward for reasons not related to an injury.

Defensive end Joey Bosa was not active as he remains in concussion protocol. Bosa, who worked out on the field pregame at SoFi Stadium, hadn’t missed a game since midway through the 2018 season.

Chargers

Chargers vs. Raiders matchups: L.A. aims to give Justin Herbert lots of time to throw

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 1, 2020.

Chargers

Chargers vs. Raiders matchups: L.A. aims to give Justin Herbert lots of time to throw

Breaking down the key matchups heading into Sunday’s AFC West showdown between the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

More Coverage

A case of defensive yips? Chargers aim to conquer meltdown demons vs. Raiders
NFL Week 9 picks: Seahawks beat Bills; Raiders edge Chargers
Advertisement

Right guard Trai Turner (groin) was inactive, missing his seventh game in his first season with the Charges. The five-time Pro Bowl player never missed more than three games in any one of his six years with Carolina.

Running back Troymaine Pope also did not dress. Like Bosa, he is in concussion protocol.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement