Chargers activate Keenan Allen and Casey Hayward against the Raiders

The depleted Chargers received a boost Sunday when wide receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Casey Hayward were activated.

Both players were questionable for the game against Las Vegas, Allen because of an illness and Hayward for reasons not related to an injury.

Defensive end Joey Bosa was not active as he remains in concussion protocol. Bosa, who worked out on the field pregame at SoFi Stadium, hadn’t missed a game since midway through the 2018 season.

Right guard Trai Turner (groin) was inactive, missing his seventh game in his first season with the Charges. The five-time Pro Bowl player never missed more than three games in any one of his six years with Carolina.

Running back Troymaine Pope also did not dress. Like Bosa, he is in concussion protocol.