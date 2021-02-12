Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Chargers

Chargers center Mike Pouncey announces his retirement from the NFL

Chargers center Mike Pouncey warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins in Sept. 2019.
Chargers center Mike Pouncey was limited to five starts in 2019 — his last season in the NFL — because of a neck injury.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Mike Pouncey, a key member of the Chargers’ 2018 playoff team, announced his retirement Friday.

His twin brother, Maurkice, also announced his retirement after spending 11 seasons with Pittsburgh.

Mike started all 16 games and made the Pro Bowl — his fourth selection overall — in 2018 after joining the Chargers as a free agent.

He was expected to continue being an anchor on their offensive line from his center position entering 2019. Just before the season opener, the Chargers signed Pouncey to a one-year extension through 2020.

But a neck injury limited him to only five starts as the Chargers struggled to a 5-11 finish.

Pouncey returned for the start of training camp in late July but began having issues with a chronic hip condition that had impacted him earlier in his career. He missed the 2020 season and eventually had surgery.

Pouncey, 31, spent his first seven years with Miami, which drafted him No. 15 overall out of Florida in 2011.

