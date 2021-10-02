Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. injured at practice

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. runs on the field in uniform
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. was injured during practice Saturday.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. was carted off the practice field Saturday after sustaining a lower body injury.

He went down during an individual drill early in practice and was tended to by trainers before departing the field.

Coach Brandon Staley is scheduled to meet with the media at 1 p.m., and the team’s official injury report is set to be released about that same time.

The Chargers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

Advertisement

If Murray is unable to play, he’ll be replaced by Drue Tranquill, who split time with Murray on Sunday in the Chargers’ 30-24 victory at Kansas City.

Murray has dealt with injuries to both ankles this season. He is third on the team with 19 tackles.

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 19, 2021: Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) finds an open field.

Chargers

Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: NFL betting picks, odds and analysis

Following their win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, the Chargers are favorites heading into their Monday showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement