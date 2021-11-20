Chargers activate Joey Bosa, Drue Tranquill off COVID-19 list

The Chargers activated edge rusher Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill off the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday, clearing the way for them to play against Pittsburgh.

Barring any unforeseen issues, both will be available for the game Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Bosa went on the COVID list Tuesday as a close contact of teammate Jerry Tillery. Coach Brandon Staley said twice during the week that Bosa had continued to test negative.

Tranquill was placed on the list Nov. 11 and missed the Chargers’ game last weekend against Minnesota, a 27-20 loss.

Tillery and fellow defensive lineman Christian Covington remain on the COVID list and will miss the game Sunday.

The Chargers signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko off their practice squad this week. They also activated defensive linemen Andrew Brown and Forrest Merrill as well as cornerback Kiondre Thomas on Saturday.

The Steelers also have been dealing with COVID issues recently. They activated quarterback Ben Roethlisberger off the virus list Saturday. He’s expected to start against the Chargers after missing one game.