Chargers vs. Steelers: Betting lines, odds, spread and how to watch

The Chargers host the Steelers in the Sunday Night Football national spotlight at SoFi Stadium.

VSiN’s William Hill and Steve Makinen help preview the matchup, and then Dave Tuley brings it together with his best way to bet the game.

Steelers at Chargers (-6, Over/Under 47), 5:20 p.m., NBC

Hill: Neither team was impressive last week, as the Chargers were outgained by 128 yards in their loss to the Vikings, and the Steelers could muster no late offense at home in a tie with the hapless Lions. The Chargers have been the worst team in the league against the run, giving up 155 yards per game on the ground. The Steelers have struggled on offense and are 27th in the league, averaging five yards per play.

Makinen: The under is 21-3-1 (87.5%) in Pittsburgh’s last 25 games on the road against weak defensive teams giving up more than 24.5 points per game. For whatever reason, the Pittsburgh offense just rarely clicks on the road anymore. It doesn’t matter who is at quarterback. However, the Steelers are still playing very good defense on the road. The result has been a lot of unders. Looking at this season’s numbers alone, the three Pittsburgh road games have produced an average of just 36 points. This week’s total is over 10 points higher than that, and the Chargers’ offense isn’t clicking the way it did earlier in the season.

Tuley: As Makinen points out, the under has been the way to go in Steelers’ road games and the fact the Chargers’ offense has slowed down (including only six points against a Baltimore defense that is similar to Pittsburgh’s) helps fit the narrative. It’s uncertain if Ben Roethlisberger will return from the COVID-19 reserve list by game time. Regardless, the Steelers will certainly be trying to establish the run against the Chargers’ league-worst run defense and keep the clock running with short passes. I would grab the under ASAP as the total will plummet if Big Ben is declared out.

Pick: Under 47

