Chargers’ 37-21 victory over the New York Giants by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 37-21 victory over the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium on Sunday

9

Rushing touchdowns for the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler this season, a career high. He had nine rushing touchdowns in his four previous seasons combined. Ekeler has scored at least a touchdown in five consecutive games.

16

Touchdowns for Ekeler this season, seven coming through the air. That is the most touchdowns for a Charger since LaDainian Tomlinson had 18 in 2007.

12

Games in which the Chargers’ Justin Herbert has thrown at least three touchdown passes over two seasons. Since 1950, only Dan Marino has more (13) in the first two seasons.

60

Touchdown passes for Herbert over his first two seasons, second only to Marino (68) in NFL history.

30

Touchdown passes mark Herbert reached in each of his first two seasons, the first to accomplish the feat in NFL history.

9

NFL-leading strip sacks for the Chargers this season. Joey Bosa leads the team with four, including one against the Giants.

Summary

N.Y. Giants 7 0 0 14 — 21

CHARGERS 7 17 6 7 — 37

First Quarter

CHARGERS — Ekeler 1 run (Hopkins kick), 4:44. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:33. Key plays: Ekeler 14 run, Herbert 11 pass to Guyton. CHARGERS 7, N.Y. Giants 0.

N.Y. Giants — Penny 3 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 1:29. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:15. Key play: Glennon 60 pass to Rudolph on 3rd-and-10. N.Y. Giants 7, CHARGERS 7.

Second Quarter

CHARGERS — Palmer 12 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 12:07. Drive: 10 plays, 60 yards, 4:22. Key plays: Herbert 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Ekeler 17 run, Herbert 15 pass to Parham. CHARGERS 14, N.Y. Giants 7.

CHARGERS — Field goal Hopkins 27, 4:15. Drive: 12 plays, 68 yards, 6:25. Key plays: Herbert 10 pass to Ekeler, Herbert 25 pass to M.Williams on 3rd-and-4, Kelley 12 run, Herbert 7 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-8. CHARGERS 17, N.Y. Giants 7.

CHARGERS — Guyton 59 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), :17. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 00:23. Key play: Herbert 17 pass to Guyton. CHARGERS 24, N.Y. Giants 7.

CHARGERS — Field goal Hopkins 28, 9:36. Drive: 11 plays, 67 yards, 5:24. Key plays: Roberts kick return to CHARGERS 23, Herbert 36 pass to Palmer. CHARGERS 27, N.Y. Giants 7.

CHARGERS — Field goal Hopkins 39, 5:05. Drive: 6 plays, 17 yards, 2:56. Key play: Herbert 11 pass to Anderson. CHARGERS 30, N.Y. Giants 7.

Fourth Quarter

CHARGERS — Cook 1 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 9:28. Drive: 11 plays, 41 yards, 5:55. Key plays: Herbert 10 run on 3rd-and-5, Kelley 3 run on 3rd-and-1. CHARGERS 37, N.Y. Giants 7.

N.Y. Giants — Barkley 18 pass from Glennon (pass failed), 4:33. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:55. Key plays: Barkley 13 run on 3rd-and-7, Booker 5 run on 3rd-and-2. CHARGERS 37, N.Y. Giants 13.

N.Y. Giants — Glennon 7 run (Penny run), 1:18. Drive: 7 plays, 64 yards, 2:11. Key plays: Glennon 10 pass to Golladay, Penny 8 run on 3rd-and-1. CHARGERS 37, N.Y. Giants 21.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: N.Y. GIANTS, Barkley 16-64, Booker 8-56, Penny 1-8, Glennon 1-7. CHARGERS, Ekeler 12-67, Jackson 9-35, Kelley 10-33, Herbert 4-19, Daniel 2-(minus 2).

PASSING: N.Y. GIANTS, Glennon 17-36-1-191, Dixon 0-1-0-0. CHARGERS, Herbert 23-31-0-275.

RECEIVING: N.Y. GIANTS, Booker 4-28, Barkley 3-31, Rudolph 2-66, Shepard 2-27, Golladay 2-15, Engram 1-8, Ross 1-7, Cooper 1-6, Penny 1-3. CHARGERS, Williams 6-61, Palmer 5-66, Guyton 3-87, Ekeler 2-17, Parham 2-13, Cook 2-8, Anderson 1-11, Jackson 1-7, Kelley 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS: N.Y. GIANTS, Cooper 1-0. CHARGERS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: N.Y. GIANTS, Cooper 2-34. CHARGERS, Roberts 1-29.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: N.Y. GIANTS, Robinson 7-2-0, Ryan 6-3-0, B.McKinney 5-0-0, Lawrence 4-3-1, A.Johnson 3-3-0, Love 3-3-0, Crowder 2-6-0, Ragland 2-3-0, Shelton 2-2-0, X.McKinney 2-1-0, J.Williams 2-1-0, Ojulari 2-0-1, Carter 1-3-0, Bradberry 1-0-0, R.Johnson 1-0-0, Roche 1-0-0, L.Williams 1-0-0. CHARGERS, White 5-5-0, Jones 4-1-1, Gaziano 4-0-0, Ogbongbemiga 4-0-0, Adderley 3-3-0, Davis 3-0-0, Tillery 2-3-0, C.Harris 2-0-0, Tranquill 1-4-0, Joseph 1-2-0, Rumph 1-2-0, Covington 1-1-0, Bosa 1-0-1, Campbell 1-0-0, Niemann 1-0-0, Nwosu 1-0-0, Marshall 0-2-0, Egbule 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: N.Y. GIANTS, None. CHARGERS, Niemann 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jefferies, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay John McGrath.

