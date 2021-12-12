Photos: Justin Herbert and Chargers dominate in victory over Giants

Share
Justin Herbert passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 37-21 victory over the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier captured many of the game’s biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Check out his best photos of the game.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.