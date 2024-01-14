Advertisement
Leslie Frazier latest candidate to interview for Chargers’ head coach

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier catches a ball before a game.
Leslie Frazier, whose last job was defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and was once head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, interviewed for the Chargers’ head-coach position.
(Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
The Chargers continued their search for a head coach Sunday by interviewing Leslie Frazier.

With 17 years of NFL experience, Frazier was head coach for Minnesota for three-plus seasons beginning in 2010, compiling a record of 21-32-1.

He was out of the league this year after spending six seasons with Buffalo as defensive coordinator.

Frazier, 64, also has served as defensive coordinator for Cincinnati, Minnesota and Tampa Bay.

He is the seventh candidate to interview with the Chargers, joining Giff Smith (Chargers interim head coach), Kellen Moore (Chargers offensive coordinator), Patrick Graham (Las Vegas defensive coordinator), Todd Monken (Baltimore offensive coordinator), Steve Wilks (San Francisco defensive coordinator) and Mike Macdonald (Ravens defensive coordinator).

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches during an NCAA college football game.

Chargers expected to meet with Jim Harbaugh for head coaching job

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to meet with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh this coming week as their search for a new head coach continues.

Jan. 13, 2024

The Chargers also are expected to meet with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh this week. Having just led the Wolverines to the national title, Harbaugh is the biggest name to date directly linked to the Chargers.

They also have requested interviews with five other coaches currently employed by NFL teams, including Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

