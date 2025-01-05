Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time, how to watch, odds

Closing the regular season against the Raiders is a reminder of the Chargers’ journey
The joy of clinching a playoff berth didn’t erase the pain of Otito Ogbonnia’s last postseason memory. Perhaps the Chargers’ 27-point collapse in Jacksonville two years ago only enhanced the thrill of returning to the playoffs this season for the third-year defensive tackle.
“Without where we’ve been,” Ogbonnia said, “I don’t know if you get a season like this.”
Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2022, many of the Chargers’ returning players have not forgotten their catastrophic wild-card loss to Jacksonville. They haven’t fully escaped last year’s 5-12 debacle.
Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, predictions and betting odds
Wins are the only statistic that counts for Jim Harbaugh. Still, all the numbers matter, the head coach likes to say.
Although the Chargers are already in the postseason, they are still fighting for the distinction as the best defense in the NFL against Las Vegas Raiders at 1:25 p.m. PST Sunday.
Allowing a league-low average of 17.6 points per game, the Chargers (10-6) are in position to lead the NFL in scoring defense for just the second time in franchise history as they try to lock up the No. 5 seed in the AFC. Playing “winning football” throughout the season to clinch the team’s first playoff berth since 2022 was the top priority for first-year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, but finishing the season in the No. 1 spot would be validating for the unit that ranked 24th in points allowed last season.