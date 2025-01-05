Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time, how to watch, odds

Closing the regular season against the Raiders is a reminder of the Chargers’ journey

Defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia was a Charger the last time they made the playoffs and sees something different in the current team.

The joy of clinching a playoff berth didn’t erase the pain of Otito Ogbonnia’s last postseason memory. Perhaps the Chargers’ 27-point collapse in Jacksonville two years ago only enhanced the thrill of returning to the playoffs this season for the third-year defensive tackle.

“Without where we’ve been,” Ogbonnia said, “I don’t know if you get a season like this.”

Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2022, many of the Chargers’ returning players have not forgotten their catastrophic wild-card loss to Jacksonville. They haven’t fully escaped last year’s 5-12 debacle.