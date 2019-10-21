Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Clippers sign Derrick Walton Jr. to add depth at point guard

Clippers guard Derrick Walton Jr. averaged 7.0 points over five preseason games with the team.
Clippers guard Derrick Walton Jr. averaged 7.0 points over five preseason games with the team.
(Getty Images)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Oct. 21, 2019
4:23 PM
Share

The Clippers filled the last spot on their 15-man roster Monday by signing guard Derrick Walton Jr. to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, a person with knowledge of the contract told the Times.

NBA teams had until 2 p.m. Monday to set their opening-day rosters. The Clippers open the regular season Tuesday at Staples Center against the Lakers.

Contracts become guaranteed for the remainder of the season beginning Jan. 10, according to the league.

Clippers
NBA preview: Clippers start title chase with a clean slate
Doc Rivers with his star players Kawhi Leonard (2) and Paul George (13) for a photo shoot during media day.
Clippers
NBA preview: Clippers start title chase with a clean slate
Celebrating division titles is no longer good enough for team that has Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and championship goals.
More Coverage
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in good company

The 6-foot-1 Walton averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 turnovers while playing in all five Clippers preseason games. As a point guard, he adds depth at a position where the Clippers had little. If the team’s preseason is any indication, it plans to use secondary ball handlers as its primary distributors.

Advertisement

The Clippers entered training camp with 14 players on standard NBA contracts, in addition to two players on two-way deals and four players on Exhibit 10 contracts that essentially guaranteed a spot in training camp. Three players on Exhibit 10 deals — Donte Grantham, James Palmer Jr. and Terry Larrier — had been previously waived.

Clippers
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Andrew Greif
Follow Us
Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement