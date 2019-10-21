Clippers sign Derrick Walton Jr. to add depth at point guard

The Clippers filled the last spot on their 15-man roster Monday by signing guard Derrick Walton Jr. to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, a person with knowledge of the contract told the Times.

NBA teams had until 2 p.m. Monday to set their opening-day rosters. The Clippers open the regular season Tuesday at Staples Center against the Lakers.

Contracts become guaranteed for the remainder of the season beginning Jan. 10, according to the league.

The 6-foot-1 Walton averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 turnovers while playing in all five Clippers preseason games. As a point guard, he adds depth at a position where the Clippers had little. If the team’s preseason is any indication, it plans to use secondary ball handlers as its primary distributors.

The Clippers entered training camp with 14 players on standard NBA contracts, in addition to two players on two-way deals and four players on Exhibit 10 contracts that essentially guaranteed a spot in training camp. Three players on Exhibit 10 deals — Donte Grantham, James Palmer Jr. and Terry Larrier — had been previously waived.