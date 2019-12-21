Clippers rout Spurs by dominating in the third quarter

Kawhi Leonard sparked a dominating third quarter by the Clippers, who pulled away from the San Antonio Spurs for a 134-109 victory on Saturday night at AT&T Center.

The All-Star forward had eight points, four assists and two rebounds during eight minutes of the third quarter and finished with 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field. Leonard also had nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals in 27 minutes of play.

The Clippers made 16 of 25 shots during the quarter, when they outscored the Spurs by 16 to open a 110-83 lead entering the fourth quarter. They were able to rest most of their top players the rest of the game.

One sequence of possessions included three dunks by Ivica Zubac, who had 15 points, and two by Maurice Harkless, who also scored 15.

Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams had 21 and 20 points, respectively, off the bench for L.A.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 24 points. Marco Belinelli scored 17 off the bench while LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 12.