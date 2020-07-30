Patrick Beverley is at Clippers practice but still questionable

Patrick Beverley, a starting guard for the Clippers and one of the team’s most important contributors, is out of quarantine and attended the team’s shoot-around Thursday morning, hours before his team faces the Lakers in its first official game amid the NBA restart.

Whether Beverley, one of the team’s top perimeter defenders and rebounders, will play against the Lakers is still unknown. He is officially listed as questionable and did not participate in the early moments of shoot-around, when reporters were present.

While Clippers players began warming up and shooting Thursday, Beverley sat a few feet from the court, wearing a bucket hat, while greeting teammates whom he hadn’t seen since he left the Walt Disney World campus July 21 to deal with the death of a close friend.

The Clippers are 7-9 this season when Beverley does not play.

Reserves Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell have been ruled out. While enduring a 10-day quarantine on the Disney grounds, Williams will miss not only Thursday’s game but Saturday’s against the New Orleans Pelicans as well. Harrell left July 17 to deal with what was called an emergency family matter and has yet to return, the team said Wednesday night.

Despite the multiple absences, the Clippers have had their two leading scorers, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, healthy and available for nearly every practice since arriving in Florida three weeks ago. It’s a stark contrast to the start of the season in October, when the participation of each was limited because of injury recoveries.

“I think again, it just always comes down to chemistry and continuity,” George said Thursday, before the shoot-around. “… For us, just to continue to play together, continue to work on what we need to work on, finding a flow that fits both of us.”

Staff writer Tania Ganguli contributed reporting to this story.