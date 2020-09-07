Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Clippers

Clippers’ Patrick Beverley fined for verbal abuse of official during Game 2 vs. Denver

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) reacts after being ejected from Game 2 on Saturday.
Clippers’ Patrick Beverley (21) reacts next to teammate Marcus Morris Sr. after being ejected during a playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Sep. 7, 2020
10:34 AM
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for his “verbal abuse of a game official” during his team’s loss Saturday to Denver.

After being whistled for two fouls in the previous four seconds, Beverley began arguing with an official with 1:04 left in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series against Denver. He was quickly called for two technical fouls and ejected. The Clippers would lose, 110-101, to even the best-of-seven series.

It is the second fine the NBA has issued to a Clipper this postseason, following the $35,000 that forward Marcus Morris Sr. was docked on Wednesday for “recklessly striking” Dallas guard Luka Doncic above the neck during the team’s first-round series.

The NBA announced Beverley’s fine hours before tipoff of Game 3. The Clippers enter the game fully healthy for the 15th time this season while Denver star center Nikola Jokic is questionable because of a strained right wrist.

Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

