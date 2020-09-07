Clippers’ Patrick Beverley fined for verbal abuse of official during Game 2 vs. Denver

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for his “verbal abuse of a game official” during his team’s loss Saturday to Denver.

After being whistled for two fouls in the previous four seconds, Beverley began arguing with an official with 1:04 left in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series against Denver. He was quickly called for two technical fouls and ejected. The Clippers would lose, 110-101, to even the best-of-seven series.

It is the second fine the NBA has issued to a Clipper this postseason, following the $35,000 that forward Marcus Morris Sr. was docked on Wednesday for “recklessly striking” Dallas guard Luka Doncic above the neck during the team’s first-round series.

The NBA announced Beverley’s fine hours before tipoff of Game 3. The Clippers enter the game fully healthy for the 15th time this season while Denver star center Nikola Jokic is questionable because of a strained right wrist.