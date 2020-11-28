Clippers sign rookie center Daniel Oturu to two-year contract

The Clippers have signed rookie Daniel Oturu to a two-year contract worth $2.4 million guaranteed.

Oturu, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound center out of Minnesota, was drafted 33rd overall by the Knicks, who traded his draft rights to the Clippers. Oturu’s contract is for the NBA minimum of $898,310 this season and $1,517,981 in his second year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and requested anonymity.

Oturu led the Big Ten in rebounding, blocks and field-goal percentage last season when he averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks, although he also committed 2.8 turnovers per game.

The Clippers open training camp Tuesday with individual workouts in which no more than four players and four coaches are permitted to use the facility at any one time. Oturu is one of several big men on the roster, including starting center Ivica Zubac, free agent pickup Serge Ibaka and veteran Joakim Noah. How long Noah will remain on the roster is unclear because his contract is not guaranteed until Dec. 22.

The Clippers’ other draft pick, Jay Scrubb, will sign a two-way contract with the team, multiple people with knowledge of the plan said. The team is expected to keep Amir Coffey — a Minnesota teammate of Oturu’s — as its other two-way player entering his second year with the team.