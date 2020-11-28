Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Clippers sign rookie center Daniel Oturu to two-year contract

Minnesota center Daniel Oturu drives to the basket against Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis during a college game in March.
Minnesota center Daniel Oturu drives to the basket against Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis during a college game March 4, 2020.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Share

The Clippers have signed rookie Daniel Oturu to a two-year contract worth $2.4 million guaranteed.

Oturu, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound center out of Minnesota, was drafted 33rd overall by the Knicks, who traded his draft rights to the Clippers. Oturu’s contract is for the NBA minimum of $898,310 this season and $1,517,981 in his second year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and requested anonymity.

Oturu led the Big Ten in rebounding, blocks and field-goal percentage last season when he averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks, although he also committed 2.8 turnovers per game.

The Clippers open training camp Tuesday with individual workouts in which no more than four players and four coaches are permitted to use the facility at any one time. Oturu is one of several big men on the roster, including starting center Ivica Zubac, free agent pickup Serge Ibaka and veteran Joakim Noah. How long Noah will remain on the roster is unclear because his contract is not guaranteed until Dec. 22.

Advertisement

The Clippers’ other draft pick, Jay Scrubb, will sign a two-way contract with the team, multiple people with knowledge of the plan said. The team is expected to keep Amir Coffey — a Minnesota teammate of Oturu’s — as its other two-way player entering his second year with the team.

Clippers

NBA free agency: How the Clippers’ roster is taking shape

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: Kawhi Leonard #2 is congratulated by Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on November 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Clippers

NBA free agency: How the Clippers’ roster is taking shape

A look at how the Clippers’ roster is shaping up during free agency.

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement