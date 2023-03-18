With Kawhi Leonard sitting out home game, Clippers lose to the Magic

Kawhi Leonard sat on the bench wearing a sweatsuit, able to offer only encouragement to his Clippers teammates. He was not playing to manage a right knee injury.

The Clippers could have used his help on the court against the Orlando Magic on Saturday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena.

With Leonard out, the Clippers lost 113-108 to the Magic, who had five players score in double figures.

Paul George led the Clippers with 30 points.

With Markelle Fultz scoring 28 points and Wendell Carter Jr. contributing 27 points and 12 rebounds, the Magic swept the two-game series from the Clippers.

The Clippers complete a back-to-back set of games Sunday night at Portland, and the assumption is that Leonard will play against the Trail Blazers.

“He’s out tonight,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said before the game. “That’s all I know.”