Josh Primo, suspended by NBA for exposing himself to women, set to sign with Clippers

The Clippers are planning to sign former San Antonio Spurs draft pick Josh Primo, who was suspended by the NBA on Friday for exposing himself to women, to a two-way contract.

The Clippers are planning to sign guard Josh Primo, a former lottery draft pick whom the NBA suspended Friday for four games after a league investigation determined he “engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women.”

Primo will be signed to a two-way contract, according to a person with knowledge of the plans not authorized to speak publicly. The team’s three two-way slots are now filled, with Primo joining recent second-round draft pick Jordan Miller and Moussa Diabate.

Primo, a Canadian who played collegiately at Alabama, was drafted 12th overall in 2021 and appeared in 50 games as a rookie in San Antonio but only four in his second season before the Spurs waived him last October after a psychologist who worked for the team alleged that Primo exposed himself to her during sessions. The psychologist settled a lawsuit with the team last November.

Advertisement

Primo “maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures,” the NBA wrote in announcing Primo’s suspension. “Nevertheless, this behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline.”