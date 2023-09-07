Clippers renew deal with KTLA to broadcast 15 games on over-the-air TV

Fans will get to see Clippers coach Tyronn Lue urge on his team in 15 over-the-air broadcasts this season.

For the second straight season, Clippers television games will be on a combination of both over-the-air and regional cable.

Fifteen games, including all four preseason exhibitions, will be broadcast on KTLA (Channel 5), as part of a partnership that will extend through the 2024-25 season, said Janene Drafs, KTLA vice president and general manager, in a statement. The regional sports network Bally Sports SoCal will carry 63 other games.

In addition to broadcasts being carried in the Los Angeles market, KTLA game broadcasts will also be shown on stations also owned by Nexstar Media in markets that include San Diego, Bakersfield, Fresno, Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, according to a statement by the team. The four preseason games carried by KTLA air Oct. 8, 10, 17 and 19. KTLA has shown Clippers games for 15 seasons, but last season renewed the partnership following a long break as the team sought to broaden its viewership in advance of the opening of its new Inglewood arena. The team saw a free, over-the-air option as the best route.

“Making live Clippers games available to all Southern California viewers is a priority for the Clippers, especially as we prepare to move into our new home, Intuit Dome, for the 2024-25 season,” said Gillian Zucker, the Clippers’ president of business operations.

Every game aired by Bally Sports will again be available to stream on the Bally Sports app, and all games, whether on Bally Sports or KTLA, will also be streamed on ClipperVision, the team’s direct-to-consumer option that begins its second season.

The voices broadcasting the games remain the same. Both the KTLA and Bally Sports broadcasts will be anchored again by play-by-play announcer Brian Sieman. Jim Jackson and Mike Fratello, longtime partners with Sieman, will be back as analysts. Bally Sports games will again have sideline reporters Jaime Maggio and Kristina Pink, and pre- and postgame shows including longtime voices Jeanne Zelasko, Don MacLean and Corey Maggette. KTLA reporter David Pingalore will report from the sideline during KTLA broadcasts.

In addition to the local broadcasts, the Clippers are also currently scheduled for 22 national broadcasts on either ESPN, NBA TV or Turner Sports.

KTLA Clippers broadcasts in 2023-24: Oct. 27, at Utah; Nov. 8, at Brooklyn; Nov. 25, vs. Dallas; Nov. 29, at Sacramento; Dec. 14, vs. Golden State; Dec. 21, at Oklahoma City; Feb. 4, at Miami; Feb. 23, at Memphis; March 3, at Minnesota; March 17, vs. Atlanta; April 9, at Phoenix.

