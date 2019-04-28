Dodgers' Alex Verdugo isn't stressing about not starting

The Dodgers activated catcher Russell Martin and returned catcher Rocky Gale to triple-A Oklahoma City. … Shortstop Corey Seager turned 25 on Saturday. Seager is in his fourth full season, and yet the only players in Saturday’s starting lineup that were younger were Verdugo (22) and Bellinger (23). … The Pittsburgh Pirates put right-hander Chris Archer on the injured list because of an inflamed left thumb, one day after the Dodgers roughed him up for six runs in four innings. … The Dodgers honored late pitcher Don Newcombe as the inaugural member of the Legends of Dodgers Baseball. Steve Garvey and Fernando Valenzuela will be honored this season. The induction plaques will be on display at Dodger Stadium.