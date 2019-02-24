Dodgers had no directive to stay under luxury tax, chairman Mark Walter says

The Dodgers were one of the most active teams this offseason, making moves that both added and shed salary. On one end, they traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, and Alex Wood to the Cincinnati Reds days before Christmas — a blockbuster deal that saved them about $14 million. On the other, they signed center fielder A.J. Pollock and reliever Joe Kelly to contracts worth a combined $80 million. They also acquired Russell Martin, whom they will pay $3.6 million this season, to fill a hole at catcher.