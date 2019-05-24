Why the Minnesota Twins could sustain their astounding start

But Minnesota qualifies as the revelation of the spring. FanGraphs projected the Twins to win 85 games this season; Baseball Prospectus pegged them for 81. After sweeping the Angels this week, the team returned to Target Field this weekend on pace for 109, with a league-leading .674 winning percentage. With the Cleveland Indians reeling from injuries and the refusal of their front office to spend, the Twins appear poised to rule the Central.