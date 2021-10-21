Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Braves, NLCS Game 5: Live updates, news, odds and how to watch

Share
AJ Pollock hits a two-run single for the Dodgers in the fifth inning of a 9-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
AJ Pollock hits a two-run single for the Dodgers in the fifth inning of a 9-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

For the second consecutive year, the Dodgers are facing a 3-1 NLCS deficit to the Braves. They’ll try to mount a comeback, starting with Game 5.

By Los Angeles Times staff

Here’s what you need to know

Dodgers look like a broken team. Can they get it together for Game 5?

By Helene Elliott

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner walks in the dugout after sustaining a hamstring strain.
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner walks in the dugout after sustaining a hamstring strain in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

What likely will be Justin Turner’s last appearance on the field for the Dodgers this season ended with a sad and memorable grimace of pure anguish.

Their sparkplug third baseman pulled up suddenly while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning against Atlanta on Wednesday and grabbed the back of his left leg, the classic sign of a hamstring injury. He walked slowly toward the dugout, clearly in pain, descending the steps with aid from teammate AJ Pollock.

To navigate the final stairs from the dugout to the Dodgers’ clubhouse he needed help from Albert Pujols, who wrapped his muscular left arm under Turner’s left arm while Turner clutched the railing for additional support.

Those moments symbolized who and what the Dodgers are now, one win and three losses into their National League Championship Series against the Braves: they’re depleted, more than a little broken and facing the point of no return after a dispiriting 9-2 loss at Dodger Stadium left them one defeat from the end of their reign as World Series champions. Their season could end on Thursday, in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium.

Read more >>>

Share

Betting lines and odds for Dodgers vs. Braves on Thursday

Here are the latest odds for Game 5 of the National League Series between the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PDT, with the game airing on TBS.

For more betting information on the game, go to VSIN.com.

Share

‘We’ve got to regroup’: Takeaways from Dodgers’ Game 4 loss to the Braves

By Jack Harris

Dodgers players watch from the dugout during the ninth inning in Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

By the time the Atlanta Braves recorded the final out, Dodger Stadium was half empty.

Delirious the night before, fans Wednesday witnessed mostly despair.

The Dodgers lost to the Atlanta Braves 9-2 in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, putting them into a 3-1 hole and on the verge of elimination.

They came back from such a hole last year against the same opponent but still don’t have history on their side. Of the 89 MLB teams who have faced a 3-1 deficit in a best-of-seven series, only 14 — including last year’s Dodgers in the NLCS — have come back to win.

And based on their performance Wednesday, the Dodgers certainly look like a team that could have trouble staying alive.

Read more >>>

Share