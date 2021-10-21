Dodgers vs. Braves, NLCS Game 5: Live updates, news, odds and how to watch

Dodgers look like a broken team. Can they get it together for Game 5?

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner walks in the dugout after sustaining a hamstring strain in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

What likely will be Justin Turner’s last appearance on the field for the Dodgers this season ended with a sad and memorable grimace of pure anguish.

Their sparkplug third baseman pulled up suddenly while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning against Atlanta on Wednesday and grabbed the back of his left leg, the classic sign of a hamstring injury. He walked slowly toward the dugout, clearly in pain, descending the steps with aid from teammate AJ Pollock.

To navigate the final stairs from the dugout to the Dodgers’ clubhouse he needed help from Albert Pujols, who wrapped his muscular left arm under Turner’s left arm while Turner clutched the railing for additional support.

Those moments symbolized who and what the Dodgers are now, one win and three losses into their National League Championship Series against the Braves: they’re depleted, more than a little broken and facing the point of no return after a dispiriting 9-2 loss at Dodger Stadium left them one defeat from the end of their reign as World Series champions. Their season could end on Thursday, in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium.

Read more >>>