Hernández: An absence of offense during postseason could be Dodgers’ undoing

He used to turn moments like these into memories.

People standing. Towels waving. Man on first.

Justin Turner didn’t spread his arms and fly around the bases on this Wednesday night. His first name wasn’t chanted over and over by a Muppets character on the video scoreboard.

In what was the Dodgers’ final opportunity to reduce a three-run deficit against the Atlanta Braves, Turner struck a sharp grounder up the middle in the seventh inning.

Which is exactly where second baseman Ozzie Albies was shifted.

Double play.

Another frustrating at-bat for a wayward offense was about to become worse. Turner’s postseason was about to come to an end, the All-Star third baseman clutching his left hamstring as he hobbled by first base.

Manager Dave Roberts said early indications are that Turner has a Grade 2 hamstring strain, adding, “So, I think that will be it for him.”

The rest of the team can be eliminated as early as Thursday, as a 9-2 defeat to the Braves increased the Dodgers’ deficit in the best-of-seven series to three games to one.

Andrew Friedman and his front-office lieutenants bear responsibility for making a mess of their rotation, but they aren’t the only culprits.

Their hitters aren’t hitting. The NL’s highest-scoring team isn’t scoring.

The Dodgers collected only four hits in the Game 4 loss. Another game like this and Los Angeles could steal Atlanta’s hard-earned designation as Choke City.

Roberts looked and sounded confounded by the nonexistent offense.

“I know it’s not for lack of work and preparation, so the last part of it, and most important, is execution,” Roberts said. “I just … I don’t have an answer.”

The team with a $260-million roster is batting a collective .231 in this postseason, the worst average of any of the four remaining teams. The team’s offensive paralysis has been highlighted by the slumps of the two Turners.

Justin Turner, who has become the Dodgers’ version of Mr. October in recent years, is batting .121 in these playoffs. Trea Turner, the NL batting champion, is hitting .182 after a 0-for-4 night.

The comeback the previous night, in which the Dodgers scored four runs in the eighth inning to steal a victory in Game 3, was a mirage.

The score-tying three-run home run by Cody Bellinger on Tuesday night that was believed to have jump-started the Dodgers’ offense? The go-ahead double by Mookie Betts that was supposed to break the Braves’ spirits?

In retrospect, it was just a short break from what has felt like a Halloween horror show.

The Dodgers have scored two or fewer runs in five of their 10 postseason games. Their latest display of futility was particularly inexcusable. The Dodgers weren’t facing Adam Wainwright or Logan Webb or Max Fried.

Without a conventional starter they were comfortable sending to the mound for Game 4, the Braves resorted to a bullpen game. Their initially scheduled opener, Huascar Ynoa, was scratched because of shoulder inflammation.

Manager Brian Snitker turned the game over to a group of ham-and-eggers from his Waffle House of a bullpen.

And the Dodgers made them look as if they were Greg Maddux and Warren Spahn.

Veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez pitched a 1-2-3 first inning.

Left-hander Drew Smyly kept the perfect game intact through the third inning. Corey Seager was the only baserunner he allowed through the fourth inning, and that was on a walk.

Smyly is the same pitcher who posted a 4.48 earned-run average in the regular season. He is the same pitcher whom the Dodgers blew up for five runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings in late August.

The Dodgers were already down 5-0 when they registered their first hit, a one-out single to right field against Smyly by Justin Turner in the fifth inning. Bellinger followed with a line-drive single to left, advancing Turner to third base.

Right-hander Chris Martin replaced Smyly and suckered Chris Taylor into flying out to right field on the first pitch of his at-bat.

With AJ Pollock at the plate, Bellinger moved into scoring position by stealing second base. The steal proved important, as it allowed two runs to score when Pollock singled to right field.

“Outside of that inning that we built and AJ had a nice at-bat right there … we just really didn’t threaten,” Roberts said. “I just really don’t have an answer.”

He knows the Dodgers will have to find one soon.

“We got to change that,” Roberts said.

Opposite the Dodgers in Game 5 will be Max Fried, the Braves’ No. 1 starter. Their season will be on the line.