Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS Game 1: Live updates, how to watch and betting odds

Dodgers release their 26-man roster for the NLDS

The Dodgers went with 13 pitchers and 13 position players for their National League Division Series roster, which the team announced Saturday morning.

And of that 26-man group, there were a few surprises.

Rookie reliever Edgardo Henriquez made the team, despite having appeared in only three career MLB games after debuting on Sept. 24. Fellow right-handed reliever Michael Grove also made the roster, with veteran righty Joe Kelly being left off.

On the offensive side, rookie outfielder Andy Pages and veteran utilityman Chris Taylor made the club, while trade deadline acquisition Kevin Kiermaier was left off the roster.

As expected, first baseman Freddie Freeman was on the roster, despite battling a sprained ankle. Freeman told reporters Friday he is hopeful of being in the starting lineup for Game 1 on Saturday night. Even if he isn’t, manager Dave Roberts said Freeman could be available off the bench.

Here is the Dodgers’ full team for the best-of-five NLDS against the San Diego Padres: