Share
Live
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4: Live updates, start time and news

Share
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers a pitch against the Padres at Petco Park.
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson will start Game 4 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres on Saturday. Anderson posted a 15-5 record and 2.57 earned-run average over 30 regular-season appearances.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Tyler Anderson takes the mound for the Dodgers as they look to stave off elimination with a win over the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. PDT.

By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Panic mode has taken root for Dodgers, who are doing very little right

By Dylan Hernández

Dodgers players watch from the dugout during the ninth inning in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

SAN DIEGO — With one out in the top of the seventh inning, manager Dave Roberts called on Gavin Lux to pinch-hit for Austin Barnes.

Lux struck out looking on a 101-mph fastball by Luis Garcia, but the significance of the at-bat was more in its symbolism than its result.

The Dodgers were panicking.

The substitution had cost them their designated hitter, as Will Smith was forced to strap on his chest protector in his bottom half of the inning after starting the game as the DH. There was risk involved in removing Barnes, as the Dodgers were down by only a run and extra innings were a possibility, but these were desperate times.

Read more >>>

Share

Tony Gonsolin’s struggles expose Dodgers’ lack of pitching depth at the worst time

By Helene Elliott

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers during a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin delivers during a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

SAN DIEGO — Not so long ago, Tony Gonsolin was an All-Star. A Cy Young candidate. A shining light in the glittering galaxy of the Dodgers’ starting rotation with a 16-1 record and 2.10 earned-run average.

That rotation was so strong — and the prospect of getting Walker Buehler and Dustin May back from injuries was so tantalizing — that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman didn’t reinforce the pitching staff before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. The price for top-notch starters was costly. Since the Dodgers had the best record in the National League, adding a top-tier starter didn’t seem an urgent need.

The bullpen seemed well-stocked, too, with Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol and Tommy Kahnle also due back from injuries. The Dodgers made some inquiries but chose not to be aggressive in pursuing Frankie Montas (who went from Oakland to the New York Yankees), Luis Castillo (who went from Cincinnati to Seattle) or the Marlins’ Pablo Lopez.

Read more >>>

Share

The unthinkable might happen. The 111-win Dodgers are a single loss away from collapse

By Bill Plaschke

SAN DIEGO — It’s unimaginable. It’s unthinkable. It could never happen.

It’s nine innings from happening.

Barely a week after ending a regular season full of 111-win life, the Dodgers are suddenly on their last breath.

After six months of complete baseball domination, the Dodgers are on the verge of losing it all in four nights.

The best team in Dodger history could soon become the most disappointing team in Dodger history.

On a night when constant chants of “Beat L.A.” rang their ears and thousands of flapping yellow towels filled their eyes, the stunned Dodgers stumbled into what could be yet another nightmare to their latest dream.

Read more >>>

Share

Trea Turner in Dodgers lineup for Game 4

By Jorge Castillo

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner throws to first against the Padres in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO — Trea Turner will be in the Dodgers’ starting lineup in Game 4 against the Padres on Saturday.

Turner’s status was unclear Friday night after he jammed his right ring finger on a headfirst slide in the eighth inning of the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss in Game 3. X-rays on the finger were negative, but Turner said the finger was sore. He said his availability would depend on how he felt.

Turner will play shortstop and bat second as he has for the first three games of the series. He’s had an uneven postseason thus far. He started with two home runs in his first six plate appearances, but has since struggled at the plate and been shaky on defense.

The Dodgers’ backup shortstop, Gavin Lux, will start Saturday at second base against Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove. Their other shortstop option, Chris Taylor, will start in left field.

In a surprising twist, Cody Bellinger, who has played against right-handed starters, will begin the game on the bench. The Dodgers will instead have Trayce Thompson start in center field.

Share
Advertisement

ICYMI: Dodgers on the edge of elimination after Game 3 loss to Padres

By Jack Harris

SAN DIEGO — On the night of the Padres’ first home playoff game with a crowd in 16 years, their fans were treated to another sight that felt almost as rare.

With a 2-1 win Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, the Padres conquered the Dodgers in a way they’ve seldom done in recent years, again quieting the majors’ best regular-season offense to take a two games to one series lead and put the Dodgers’ season on the brink.

“We’ve got to play better baseball,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Added shortstop Trea Turner: “It’s win or go home for us. We gotta get it done.”

Read more >>>

Share

How to watch Dodgers vs. Padres in the NLDS

Here’s how to watch and stream the Dodgers vs. the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series this weekend. First pitch for Game 4 on Saturday is scheduled for 5:37 p.m. PDT.

Share

Betting odds and lines for Game 4 of the NLDS

Here are the latest betting lines and odds for Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Saturday:

Share