Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4: Live updates, start time and news

Panic mode has taken root for Dodgers, who are doing very little right

Dodgers players watch from the dugout during the ninth inning in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

SAN DIEGO — With one out in the top of the seventh inning, manager Dave Roberts called on Gavin Lux to pinch-hit for Austin Barnes.

Lux struck out looking on a 101-mph fastball by Luis Garcia, but the significance of the at-bat was more in its symbolism than its result.

The Dodgers were panicking.

The substitution had cost them their designated hitter, as Will Smith was forced to strap on his chest protector in his bottom half of the inning after starting the game as the DH. There was risk involved in removing Barnes, as the Dodgers were down by only a run and extra innings were a possibility, but these were desperate times.

Read more >>>