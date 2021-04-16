Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, score, analysis and odds

In a highly anticipated showdown between two of baseball’s elite teams, the Dodgers look to extend their six-game winning streak against a San Diego Padres team trying to break the Dodgers’ NL dominance.

The Dodgers (11-2) are on a six-game winning streak after sweeping the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. The Padres (8-4) split their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates after Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter in franchise history against the Texas Rangers last week.

Be sure to follow along for the live updates, analysis, scores and highlights from the three-game series.