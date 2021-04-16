Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, score, analysis and odds

In a highly anticipated showdown between two of baseball’s elite teams, the Dodgers look to extend their six-game winning streak against a San Diego Padres team trying to break the Dodgers’ NL dominance.
The Dodgers (11-2) are on a six-game winning streak after sweeping the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. The Padres (8-4) split their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates after Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter in franchise history against the Texas Rangers last week.
ICYMI: Justin Turner and Max Muncy power Dodgers to sweeping win over Rockies
The Dodgers bused to San Diego late Thursday night for the first of what third baseman Justin Turner called “19 World Series games” against the Padres, the rivalry with their Southern California neighbors going from regional feud to a full-blown clash between two of the best teams in baseball.
The Dodgers will hit Petco Park for a stretch in which they’ll play the Padres seven times in 10 days with a full head of steam, having completed a three-game sweep of the woeful Colorado Rockies with a 7-5 come-from-behind victory before a reduced-capacity crowd of 15,129 in Chavez Ravine Thursday night.
Max Muncy keyed a four-run seventh inning with a clutch three-run homer, and starter-turned-reliever David Price survived a harrowing ninth, as the Dodgers extended their win streak to six games and their major league-best record to 11-2.
Jorge Castillo and Kevin Acee preview the Dodgers vs. Padres series
The Times’ Jorge Castillo and San Diego Union Tribune’s Kevin Acee compare notes ahead of the first of 19 games between the NL West division rivals.
Jorge Castillo, the Dodgers beat writer for The Times, and Kevin Acee, the Padres beat writer for the San Diego Padres, offer their thoughts on both teams heading into this weekend’s three game series.