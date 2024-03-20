Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres in season opener: Live updates from Korea

Blake Treinen put on IL as team unveils roster for Padres series in South Korea
SEOUL—Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen will not pitch in the team’s season-opening two-game series against the San Diego Padres this week, after the team placed him on the injured list Wednesday because of a bruised lung.
Treinen’s status was the only real uncertainty surrounding the Dodgers’ opening-day roster. The pitcher sustained a bruised lung last week after being struck in the side by a line drive during a spring training game. While he avoided any broken ribs and was able to throw a bullpen session before the team’s departure to Seoul last Thursday, he failed to progress enough to take the mound this week.
Outside of Treinen, the Dodgers’ 26-man roster looked as expected.
Because of the unique circumstances of the trans-Pacific trip, which is taking place a week before MLB’s traditional opening day, the Dodgers carried only two starting pitchers for the series: Tyler Glasnow for the opener, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Thursday.
Their other three starters — Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone and James Paxton (who remained in the U.S. to keep preparing for the season) — will be added back to the roster when the season resumes next week.
In the bullpen, the Dodgers are missing Brusdar Graterol, who didn’t make the trip because of shoulder inflammation that landed him on the injured list. Graterol had been battling hip tightness this spring, and the Dodgers believe his shoulder injury resulted from overcompensating in his delivery.
Two other pitchers, Walker Buehler and Emmet Sheehan, also were added to the injured list to begin the season.
Buehler still is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and probably will miss the first month. Sheehan also expected. He is battling what the team described as right forearm inflammation, but had resumed throwing activities before the club left for South Korea.
Here’s the full 26-man roster for the two-game set.
Catchers (2): Austin Barnes, Will Smith
Infielders (4): Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas
Outfielders (3): Teoscar Hernández, Jason Heyward, James Outman
Infielders/outfielders (3): Mookie Betts, Kiké Hernández, Chris Taylor
Designated Hitter (1): Shohei Ohtani
Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, J.P. Feyereisen, Tyler Glasnow, Michael Grove, Daniel Hudson, Kyle Hurt, Joe Kelly, Landon Knack, Evan Phillips, Gus Varland, Alex Vesia, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Ryan Yarbrough
Shohei Ohtani became ‘a being above the clouds’ in Hokkaido. How the locals can reclaim him
KITAHIROSHIMA, Japan — Shohei Ohtani is watching over his former team.
Behind the left-field wall at Es Con Field Hokkaido, on the other side of the visiting bullpen, beyond three rows of seats and a concourse, there is a wall painting that measures approximately 22 feet wide and 18 feet high.
Depicted on the left side of the mural is Yu Darvish, the San Diego Padres right-hander who pitched for the Nippon-Ham Fighters for seven years. On the other side is Ohtani, who replaced him as their franchise player.
Pictures are taken here by visitors every day, if not during games, on guided tours of the stadium.
More than six years after leaving the Fighters to pursue his major league ambitions, this is what Ohtani has become.
A painting on a wall.
A myth.
Shohei Ohtani target of bomb threat that turns out to be not credible
SEOUL — Authorities in Seoul confirmed that a bomb threat claiming to target the Gocheok Sky Dome for the Dodgers’ season opener Wednesday against the San Diego Padres was not credible, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.
Police identified the perpetrator as an individual with a history of false claims, the person said.
The Dodgers’ game, which marks Shohei Ohtani’s regular-season debut with the club, will proceed as planned, according to a Major League Baseball spokesperson.
Padres aren’t the only challenge for Dodgers in playing series in South Korea
SEOUL — As Brandon McDaniel, the Dodgers’ vice president of player performance, walked through the team’s spring training clubhouse last week, he laughed when a reporter stopped him to ask about the season-opening trip to South Korea.
How much time had he, like many others in the organization, spent during camp preparing players for the international series?
“It’s kind of been my whole life lately,” he said with a chuckle. “We’re just doing everything we can to put a plan in place.”
The trek began Thursday morning in Phoenix, when players, officials, staffers and family members boarded a chartered Boeing 747 and took off for Seoul. After cruising at 34,000 feet for the next 12 hours 41 minutes, the team arrived at Incheon Airport, just outside of Seoul, on Friday afternoon at 1:22 local time.
‘It can be galvanizing.’ How Dodgers’ Korea trip could help bond their new-look team
SEOUL — As soon as the question was asked, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts grabbed at the listening device sitting in front of them, eager to hear how new teammate Shohei Ohtani would answer.
Before the Dodgers’ first full workout in South Korea on Saturday — in preparation for their season-opening international series against the San Diego Padres next week — the team’s three superstars were holding a news conference in a packed media workroom at the Gocheok Sky Dome.
And near the end of the session, one reporter asked Ohtani for details about his new wife, retired Japanese woman’s basketball player Mamiko Tanaka: How they met? If he was excited to have her on the trip with him? And what part of her he liked the most?
A look at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome’s food from a childish eater
The Dodgers start their 2024 season against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday morning.
The games will be played at Gocheok Sky Dome where our reporter, Mark Potts, gives a guide to the stadium food he can stomach because he has the palate of an immature 5-year-old.
These Dodgers could be historic, or they could be another October disaster in the making
SEOUL — The day before the Dodgers were set to open their season, New Balance released the signature logo it designed for Shohei Ohtani. The insignia unveiling was a reminder that as focused as Ohtani is said to be on baseball, he is also a one-man commercial enterprise, set to play an oversized role on and off the field for the team this year.
Baseball and business will come together on Wednesday when the Dodgers officially unveil the most anticipated lineup in their history.