Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres in season opener: Live updates from Korea

Blake Treinen put on IL as team unveils roster for Padres series in South Korea

Blake Treinen is not on the opening day roster. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

SEOUL—Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen will not pitch in the team’s season-opening two-game series against the San Diego Padres this week, after the team placed him on the injured list Wednesday because of a bruised lung.

Treinen’s status was the only real uncertainty surrounding the Dodgers’ opening-day roster. The pitcher sustained a bruised lung last week after being struck in the side by a line drive during a spring training game. While he avoided any broken ribs and was able to throw a bullpen session before the team’s departure to Seoul last Thursday, he failed to progress enough to take the mound this week.

Outside of Treinen, the Dodgers’ 26-man roster looked as expected.

Because of the unique circumstances of the trans-Pacific trip, which is taking place a week before MLB’s traditional opening day, the Dodgers carried only two starting pitchers for the series: Tyler Glasnow for the opener, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Thursday.

Their other three starters — Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone and James Paxton (who remained in the U.S. to keep preparing for the season) — will be added back to the roster when the season resumes next week.

In the bullpen, the Dodgers are missing Brusdar Graterol, who didn’t make the trip because of shoulder inflammation that landed him on the injured list. Graterol had been battling hip tightness this spring, and the Dodgers believe his shoulder injury resulted from overcompensating in his delivery.

Two other pitchers, Walker Buehler and Emmet Sheehan, also were added to the injured list to begin the season.

Buehler still is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and probably will miss the first month. Sheehan also expected. He is battling what the team described as right forearm inflammation, but had resumed throwing activities before the club left for South Korea.

Here’s the full 26-man roster for the two-game set.

Catchers (2): Austin Barnes, Will Smith

Infielders (4): Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas

Outfielders (3): Teoscar Hernández, Jason Heyward, James Outman

Infielders/outfielders (3): Mookie Betts, Kiké Hernández, Chris Taylor

Designated Hitter (1): Shohei Ohtani

Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, J.P. Feyereisen, Tyler Glasnow, Michael Grove, Daniel Hudson, Kyle Hurt, Joe Kelly, Landon Knack, Evan Phillips, Gus Varland, Alex Vesia, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Ryan Yarbrough

