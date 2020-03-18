Dodgers minor league Connor Joe says he has testicular cancer

Dodgers minor leaguer Connor Joe took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 27-year-old utility player wrote he underwent surgery Tuesday and is recovering, adding that the cancer was caught early and is curable. Joe left spring training early to attend to the matter.

Joe batted .300 with 15 home runs and a .929 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 105 games split between first base, third base, left field, and right field for triple-A Oklahoma City last season.

He began the campaign on the San Francisco Giants’ opening-day roster after the Giants selected him in the Rule 5 draft during the offseason. He was designated for assignment after eight games with the Giants and returned to the Dodgers after clearing waivers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Joe in the first round of the 2014 draft, 39th overall, out of the University of San Diego.