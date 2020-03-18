Dodgers minor league Connor Joe says he has testicular cancer

Dodgers minor leaguer Connor Joe took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.
The 27-year-old utility player wrote he underwent surgery Tuesday and is recovering, adding that the cancer was caught early and is curable. Joe left spring training early to attend to the matter.
Joe batted .300 with 15 home runs and a .929 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 105 games split between first base, third base, left field, and right field for triple-A Oklahoma City last season.
He began the campaign on the San Francisco Giants’ opening-day roster after the Giants selected him in the Rule 5 draft during the offseason. He was designated for assignment after eight games with the Giants and returned to the Dodgers after clearing waivers.
View this post on Instagram
As some of you may know, I made the difficult decision to leave Spring Training 3 weeks ago to attend to personal matters. After some tests and visits with doctors, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer. The good news is that we caught it early, and cases like mine are very curable. I have started treatment, underwent surgery yesterday and am in my recovery process now. I recognize the road ahead may be challenging and uncomfortable at times, but God is good and I am staying positive for a quick and full recovery. I am extremely grateful for my wonderful family, friends, the Dodgers organization and teammates for their incredible love and support during this difficult time. Although we tend to shy away from these topics, I am sharing my journey in the hope that this brings more awareness to Men’s Health, and can help others as a result. Thank you again for your continued support, it means the world to me and my family. I will keep you updated on my path to recovery. I look forward to being back in the game as soon as I am able. Trusting in His plan.
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Joe in the first round of the 2014 draft, 39th overall, out of the University of San Diego.