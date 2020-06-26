Faces not in your crowd: The billionaire owners who rule baseball

MLB players you know: their names, their faces, their salaries, their portrayal by the league’s owners as a collection of ingrate millionaires. The owners, in all likelihood, you are less familiar with beyond their collective billionaire status.

Indeed, nearly three-quarters of the game’s primary owners have net worths north of 10 figures, and all of them have seen their franchise value appreciate since their purchases, often extraordinarily. Below is a list of the men who brought baseball to the brink during negotiations with players to launch a 2020 season. Hard feelings will lead to hard lines drawn in the sand ahead of next year’s collective bargaining talks.

AMERICAN LEAGUE