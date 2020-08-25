Dodgers lineup vs. San Francisco Giants: Justin Turner makes his return

Justin Turner is back in the Dodgers’ lineup Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants after missing a game with a minor hamstring injury.

Turner will play third base and bat third with veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto on the mound for the Giants.

Julio Urías will start for the Dodgers (22-8) after logging his worst outing week against the Seattle Mariners. The left-hander lasted just 1 2/3 innings.

The clubs will meet at Oracle Park in San Francisco for the first time to begin a three-game series after playing seven games at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers are 4-3 in the season series.

The Giants (14-16) have won five straight games, including a three-game weekend sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, to pull into the eighth and final National League playoff spot halfway through the season. If the season ended today, they would face the top-seeded Dodgers.

Dodgers starting lineup for Tuesday

Mookie Betts RF

Corey Seager SS

Justin Turner 3B

Cody Bellinger CF

Max Muncy 1B

AJ Pollock DH

Joc Pederson LF

Kiké Hernández 2B

Will Smith C

Julio Urías — Starting pitcher

