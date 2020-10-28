Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Watch: Dodgers fans celebrate the team’s World Series title

Fans celebrate in Los Angeles after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series.
Fans celebrate in Los Angeles after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to win their first championship since 1988.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein
Mark E. PottsClaire Hannah Collins Benjamin OreskesSteve Saldivar
Oct. 28, 2020
11:54 AM
It’s been 32 years since Dodgers fans could celebrate a World Series victory — so long that Kirk Gibson’s iconic walk-off homer in 1988 seems like ancient history.

Finally, fans can embrace new memories — clutch performances from Mookie Betts, Julio Urías
and Corey Seager, and a postseason of redemption for Clayton Kershaw.

It’s been a long time coming, and despite COVID-driven restrictions, fans found ways to observe the team’s 2020 championship after Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6. While a few thousand baseball-starved fans flew to Arlington, Texas, to watch the game at Globe Life Stadium and celebrate the win, many more fans throughout the city basked in the victory — from East L.A. to Highland Park to the Dodger Stadium parking lot.

VIDEO | 01:01
Fireworks and pure joy for Dodger fans in Highland Park

Fans gather outside The Hermosillo to celebrate the team’s World Series victory.

With the Dodgers’ victory and the Lakers winning the NBA title a few weeks ago — repeating a feat that last occurred in 1988 — Los Angeles is once again the city of champions.

Dodgers
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein

Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein is senior director/video for features and sports. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, the UC Berkeley graduate was an editor at Spin, Los Angeles Reader, Orange Coast and other publications. His work as a documentary writer/producer has appeared on VH1, ESPN, Food Network, Biography and TLC. He was part of the team nominated for a Best Sports Documentary Emmy in 2012 for ESPN’s “The Marinovich Project.”

Mark E. Potts

A native of Enid, Okla., Mark E. Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Claire Hannah Collins

Claire Hannah Collins is a video journalist at the Los Angeles Times. She was born in Hong Kong and lived in Amman, Jordan, until she was 18. Before moving to Los Angeles, she studied photo and video journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Benjamin Oreskes

Benjamin Oreskes is a general assignment reporter in the Los Angeles Times’ California section.

Steve Saldivar

Steve Saldivar is a video journalist at the Los Angeles Times.
