Watch: Dodgers fans celebrate the team’s World Series title

It’s been 32 years since Dodgers fans could celebrate a World Series victory — so long that Kirk Gibson’s iconic walk-off homer in 1988 seems like ancient history.

Finally, fans can embrace new memories — clutch performances from Mookie Betts, Julio Urías

and Corey Seager, and a postseason of redemption for Clayton Kershaw.

It’s been a long time coming, and despite COVID-driven restrictions, fans found ways to observe the team’s 2020 championship after Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6. While a few thousand baseball-starved fans flew to Arlington, Texas, to watch the game at Globe Life Stadium and celebrate the win, many more fans throughout the city basked in the victory — from East L.A. to Highland Park to the Dodger Stadium parking lot.

× VIDEO | 01:01 Fireworks and pure joy for Dodger fans in Highland Park Fans gather outside The Hermosillo to celebrate the team’s World Series victory.

With the Dodgers’ victory and the Lakers winning the NBA title a few weeks ago — repeating a feat that last occurred in 1988 — Los Angeles is once again the city of champions.