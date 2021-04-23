After falling short with Atlanta, Mark Melancon tries to topple Dodgers with San Diego

On Oct. 12, 2020, Mark Melancon finished off the Dodgers. On Oct. 13, he did it again.

For all the hype about how last year’s Dodgers were unbeatable and this year’s Dodgers might be the best team ever, Melancon and his Atlanta Braves were one victory from killing those story lines.

After Melancon saved Game 2 of last year’s National League Championship Series, the Braves led the series 2-0. Two days later, the Braves led the series 3-1, and the Dodgers were one defeat from elimination.

You know the rest of the story. If not, well, there is a giant trophy behind center field at Dodger Stadium.

Melancon now is the closer for the San Diego Padres. If anyone would know how to beat the Dodgers, he would.

“You’ve got to play a full nine innings,” Melancon said Friday. “They obviously have a lot of talent. They’re going to be consistent day in and day out, so you’ve got to do the same to match them. I think it’s just fundamentals — and big plays.

“Mookie [Betts], last year in the playoffs, he made two enormous defensive catches that won the series for them. Those small details, the little things that come into play, I think the Dodgers do a good job of that.”

The Padres have more immediate matters than taking down the Dodgers in the playoffs. After Thursday night’s 3-2 victory over the Dodgers, the Padres — widely considered one of baseball’s two best teams — were one game over .500, in third place in the National League West. They were four games behind the Dodgers and one game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“It’s been a good start,” Melancon said. “I wish our record was a little bit better. I think we all anticipated being a little more than .500 right now. Last night was a good start to turning that around.

“The talent, on paper, is off the charts. I think everybody would agree with that. So, as soon as we get everything rolling, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

In this era of max velocity, Melancon is an unlikely major league closer. He is 36. He throws a fastball at 92 mph, according to FanGraphs, and he has not thrown significantly harder in seven years.

“He throws quality strikes,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He commands his cutter. The toughest pitch for most guys is a curveball. He can strike it and shorten it. He doesn’t beat himself, and he induces soft contact. Smart player.”

In his first nine games this season, Melancon has seven saves, tied for the major league lead. In 10 innings, he has given up three hits and struck out 10. He has walked no one.

“I’ve always had good command,” he said. “This is how I picture myself.”

In his 13-year career, he has yet to pitch in the World Series. The Padres signed him for $2 million and give him a reasonable chance to to do that, which is why he delivered a tongue-in-cheek answer to the question of how he was affected by his team losing three straight games that would have clinched a World Series appearance.

“It probably cost me a few million dollars, just because I wanted to join a team that was going to be able to win it all,” Melancon deadpanned. “I don’t think I’ve gotten over it yet.”

Zach McKinstry to DL

The Dodgers put utility-man-turned-breakout-star Zach McKinstry on the injured list with what they called a right oblique strain. Such strains often take weeks to heal.

“You don’t want a week or two-week thing to turn into a four-week thing,” Roberts said.

McKinstry is batting .296 with three home runs in 17 games. He ranks second on the team with 14 runs batted in.

To replace McKinstry on the roster, the Dodgers called up outfielder DJ Peters.

Peters, 25, the Dodgers’ fourth-round draft pick in 2016, played at Glendora High. When he makes his debut, he would become the 12th member of that 2016 draft class to play in the majors.

Roberts said Chris Taylor, who was also scratched from Thursday’s lineup because of back stiffness, is feeling better and is considered day to day.

It’s a ball for Sheldon Neuse

Sheldon Neuse is 26. He played his first minor league game in 2014. He played his first major league game in 2019.

On Thursday night, four months into 2021, he hit his first major league home run. He got the ball, but he is not planning on keeping it.

“I’m actually going to give it to my dad,” Neuse said Friday, “that and the lineup card. I’ve got the first-hit ball. But I’m going to give the homer to my dad and let him put it in his game room.”

Neuse’s primary positions are second base and third base, but he wasn’t about to play ahead of Matt Chapman in Oakland. The Athletics traded him to the Dodgers for reliever Adam Kolarek in February.

“Playing in front of, and with, these guys is an honor,” Neuse said. “A lot of big names. Just try to come in and fit in and try to help the team win. Definitely getting more comfortable each and every day here.”

