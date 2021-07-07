Dodgers yank Trevor Bauer bobblehead from promotional schedule

The Dodgers have removed a Trevor Bauer bobblehead night from their promotional schedule this season.

Bauer is under investigation by Pasadena police after a woman accused him of choking her to the point of losing consciousness during two sexual encounters and injuring her during the second. Bauer, through his representatives, has said the encounters were “wholly consensual.”

Major League Baseball put the Dodgers starting pitcher on seven-day paid administrative leave Friday. The league is expected to ask the players union to agree to a seven-day extension, with MLB in the midst of its own investigation.

The Dodgers already have excluded Bauer from their group of probable starting pitchers this weekend.

Advertisement

The Bauer bobblehead promotion had been set for Aug. 19.

The other active players scheduled for Dodger Stadium bobblehead promotions this season, in order: Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Walker Buehler, Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, and Julio Urias.

The Dodgers also have set bobblehead promotions for Fernando Valenzuela and the late Tommy Lasorda.

Bauer grew up in Southern California, playing at Hart High in Santa Clarita and at UCLA. In February, the Dodgers signed the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner to a three-year, $102-million free-agent contract.