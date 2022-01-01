Dodgers sign two-time Olympic medalist Eddy Alvarez to a minor league contract

A two-time Olympic medalist will be joining the Dodgers.

Former Miami Marlins infielder Eddy Alvarez announced Saturday on Instagram that he is signing with the Dodgers. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Alvarez — who will turn 32 this month — signed a minor league contract, which is still allowed during MLB’s lockout.

Alvarez made his big league debut in 2020 and has played 36 games in the majors, batting .188 with one home run and eight RBIs. The switch-hitter has had more minor league success, with a .281/.380/.418 slash line in eight seasons across all levels. He has also showcased versatility around the diamond, playing regularly at second base, third base and shortstop.

Alvarez is perhaps best known, however, for his accomplishments in the Olympics. In 2014, he won a silver medal in the Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, in speedskating. He resumed his baseball career after that, signing his first professional contract at age 24 with the Chicago White Sox.

That path eventually led him back to the Olympics last summer. After being designated for assignment by the Marlins, Alvarez was eligible to play baseball for Team USA in Tokyo, helping the group win a silver medal. He became just the sixth person and third American to medal in both the winter and summer Games. Alvarez was also a flag bearer for the Americans in Tokyo during the opening ceremony.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Alvarez said during the Tokyo Games. “I didn’t know that my road was going to take me here.”

Alvarez made it back to the majors last year after returning from the Olympics, appearing in 24 games with the Marlins following a September call-up. He will not compete in speedskating at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

