Dodgers vs. Reds: How to watch, streaming options, odds and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers begin a nine-game trip Tuesday when they travel to Cincinnati for a three-game series against the Reds.

The Dodgers, in first place in the National League West with a 40-25 record, send right-hander Tony Gonsolin (8-0 and a 1.42 earned-run average) to the mound against Tyler Mahle of the Reds. Mahle, a 27-year-old right-hander who played at Westminster High in Orange County, is 2-5 with a 4.46 ERA.

The Reds are in last place in the NL Central with a 23-43 record.

Both teams enter the series coming off losses. The Dodgers fell in two of three games against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium, while the Reds were swept in three games by Milwaukee.

After their visit to Cincinnati concludes, the Dodgers will head to Atlanta for three games against the Braves.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Reds series

Where: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC); 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

Betting odds

The Dodgers are favored in Tuesday’s game -190 to +167 for the Reds.

