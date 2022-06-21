Dodgers vs. Reds: How to watch, streaming options, odds and start times
What you need to know: The Dodgers begin a nine-game trip Tuesday when they travel to Cincinnati for a three-game series against the Reds.
The Dodgers, in first place in the National League West with a 40-25 record, send right-hander Tony Gonsolin (8-0 and a 1.42 earned-run average) to the mound against Tyler Mahle of the Reds. Mahle, a 27-year-old right-hander who played at Westminster High in Orange County, is 2-5 with a 4.46 ERA.
The Reds are in last place in the NL Central with a 23-43 record.
Both teams enter the series coming off losses. The Dodgers fell in two of three games against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium, while the Reds were swept in three games by Milwaukee.
After their visit to Cincinnati concludes, the Dodgers will head to Atlanta for three games against the Braves.
How to watch the Dodgers vs. Reds series
Where: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati
Radio: AM 570 (KLAC); 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish
Betting odds
The Dodgers are favored in Tuesday’s game -190 to +167 for the Reds.
Catch up on the latest Dodgers news
