Dodgers vs. Cardinals: How to watch, streaming options and start times
What you need to know: The Dodgers have started July about as hot as a team can play — winning 10 out of the month’s first 11 games, which include sweeps at home against the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs.
The Dodgers, in first place in the National League West with a 56-29 record, will take their winning ways Tuesday to St. Louis where they will open a three-game series against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Right-hander Mitch White (1-1, 3.38 earned-run average and 39 strikeouts in 40 innings) will start against Cardinals’ left-hander Matthew Liberatore, who is 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA and 22 strikeouts.
The Cardinals (47-42) are in second place in the National League Central, two games behind Milwaukee after they beat Philadelphia Monday, 6-1. But the victory was just St. Louis’ fourth in its last 11 games.
After the series concludes on Thursday, the Dodgers will fly back to California for a two-game Freeway Series set with the Angels in Anaheim before taking off for the All-Star Game break.
How to watch the Dodgers vs. Cardinals series
Where: Busch Stadium, St. Louis
Radio: AM 570 (KLAC); 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish
