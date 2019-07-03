Former Kings coach Darryl Sutter hired as advisor to Ducks’ coaching staff

Sutter’s role is in an advisory capacity, and he is not expected to have a ubiquitous presence at games. But his face is already well known to area hockey fans for coaching the Kings to Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014. He is the franchise leader with 225 regular-season wins, accumulated in six seasons. His son Chris was a regular on the video board at Staples Center, and Sutter cultivated his reputation as the “Jolly Rancher” with his brusque, no-nonsense approach, offset by moments of candid levity.